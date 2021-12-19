BWF World Championships 2021 FINAL Live Score, Srikanth vs Loh Kean Live Badminton Updates

Huelva: India’s ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from scripting history at the Palacio de Los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Srikanth is just one away from taking over the crown of world champion. No Indian male shuttler in the history of sport (badminton) has ever reached the men’s singles final of BWF World Championships. Catch BWF World Championships Live Score, BWF World Championships Live Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live match, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live score today, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live video, BWF World Championships 2021 Results, BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score here. BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score- Heartbreak for Kidambi Srikanth! Loh Kean Yew beats the 28-year-old Indian 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s singles final of BWF World Championships 2021 on Sunday. A well-measured push to seal it as Srikanth watches the shuttle takes the flight and land where it should not. It took 43 minutes for the Singaporean to dismantle the former world number one. Srikanth, a former world No. 1, defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in a hard-fought men’s semifinal to assure himself of either the gold or the silver medal at the prestigious tournament. If Srikanth wins the final of BWF World Championships 2021, he will be the second Indian after PV Sindhu to win this coveted crown. Watch Live Badminton Match Today Disney+ Hotstar app, live badminton match today online, Live badminton Match Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew live match, Watch Live Badminton updates, Badminton Live Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew semi-final Live Badminton Match. You can watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live BWF Championship Blog from Huelva, Spain.Also Read - Tottenham vs Liverpool Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch TOT vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Also Read - BWF World Championships 2021 Results: Kidambi Srikanth Creates History by Reaching Finals, Lakshya Sen Signs Off With Bronze

Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS BWF World Championships 2021 Semifinal, Today Badminton Updates: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen to Create History, Wins 3-Game Thriller to Reach Final

Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score and Updates: Heartbreak for Kidambi Srikanth! Loh Kean Yew beats the 28-year-old Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s singles final of BWF World Championships 2021 on Sunday. The unseeded Singaporean plays a well-measured push to seal it as Srikanth watches the shuttle takes the flight and land inside the court. It took 43 minutes for Loh Kean Yew to dismantle the former world number one.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Match Score: Back from the dead? Kidambi Srikanth sends another one into the net to give Loh Kean Yew a championship point. Srikanth saves one. And another. It’s 20-20, wow, just incredible badminton from both these shuttlers. Srikanth saves one with a brave drop at the net, and then saves the next with a smash high from the heavens. What a shot from the former world no.1 when facing Championship point.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Score and Updates: DEFENCE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER FROM LOH KEAN YEW! Srikanth jumps up and down as if on a pogo stick battering down smash after smash, and they are all returned with calmness by Loh. But the Indian blinked first and sends one into the net. Championship point for the Singaporean. Srikanth 18 – 20 Loh

  • 8:11 PM IST

    BWF World C’Ships Live Score and Updates: Kidambi Srikanth sends one into the net but wins the next to make it 18-16. Loh Kean Yew takes the next one as Srikanth makes an unforced error at the net. And another one. Then a killer smash from Loh. It’s going the distance here in Huelva!

  • 8:09 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score Today: POINT OF THE TOURNAMENT? BEST RALLY OF THE DAY! Stunning defence from Loh, absolute magic at the net from Srikanth to close it. 49 shots with Srikanth pushing the pace. Loh’s defence is immense, but on the 49th shot, Srikanth kills it dead with a crosscourt drop of the highest quality. Srikanth 16-14 Loh

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Live Badminton Score Today: SENSATIONAL FROM LOH KEAN YEW! Low sends Srikanth scrambling from one corner to the other before obliterating a cross court smash onto the line at the far corner. At 9-7 to Srikanth, the commentator said this lead feels different than the first game because Srikanth has earned it with his gameplay. But from there, Loh puts together a run of five straight points. Srikanth Kidambi 15-21, 9-11 Loh Kean Yew

  • 8:02 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score Today: Another long rally, what a delight for the fans! It looked to another Srikanth point as he manoeuvered Loh all around his side of the court. The Indian played a cheeky diagonal drop, though, can’t get past the net, and it’s Loh’s point. Srikanth wins serve right back with a steep smash. Srikanth 8 – 6 Loh

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score Today: Game 2 | Srikanth wins back-to-back points to take a mini lead. After a cross-court smash, he produces a delicate drop shot to make it 6-4. From the middle of the court, Kidambi sends one spiralling down at a straight angle. Loh dives but can’t quite lift it. Srikanth 6 – 5 Loh

  • 7:57 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Match Video: Game 2 | Decent start for Srikanth, he stays in distance with Loh Kean Yew. After a topsy-turvy game 1, early exchanges of points. Srikanth takes the first then concedes the two. But an unforced error gives Srikanth a break. Srikanth 2-2 Loh

  • 7:52 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Game 1 | Kidambi Srikanth has lost the first game 15-21 to Loh Kean Yew. He trails 0-1 in the men’s singles final of BWF World Championships 2021. Loh Kean brilliant net play caught Srikanth completely off-guard. In his five game points, Loh converts it in the very first opportunity to seal Game 1 in 16 minutes.