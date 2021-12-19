BWF World Championships 2021 FINAL Live Score, Srikanth vs Loh Kean Live Badminton Updates

Huelva: India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from scripting history at the Palacio de Los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Srikanth is just one away from taking over the crown of world champion. No Indian male shuttler in the history of sport (badminton) has ever reached the men's singles final of BWF World Championships. BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score- Heartbreak for Kidambi Srikanth! Loh Kean Yew beats the 28-year-old Indian 21-15, 22-20 in the men's singles final of BWF World Championships 2021 on Sunday. A well-measured push to seal it as Srikanth watches the shuttle takes the flight and land where it should not. It took 43 minutes for the Singaporean to dismantle the former world number one. Srikanth, a former world No. 1, defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in a hard-fought men's semifinal to assure himself of either the gold or the silver medal at the prestigious tournament. If Srikanth wins the final of BWF World Championships 2021, he will be the second Indian after PV Sindhu to win this coveted crown.