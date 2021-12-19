BWF World Championships 2021 FINAL Live Score, Srikanth vs Loh Kean Live Badminton Updates

Huelva: India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is one win away from scripting history at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Srikanth is just one away from taking over the crown of world champion. No Indian male shuttler in the history of sport (badminton) has ever reached the men's singles final of BWF World Championships. Srikanth, a former world No. 1, defeated compatriot Loh Kean Yew in a hard-fought men's semifinal to assure himself of either the gold or the silver medal at the prestigious tournament. If Srikanth wins the final of BWF World Championships 2021, he will be the second Indian after PV Sindhu to win this coveted crown. The 28-year-old Indian will take on Singaporean Loh Kean Yew. A giant-killer, this will be Yew's maiden world championship final. You can watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live BWF Championship Blog from Huelva, Spain. Also Read - BWF World Championships 2021 Results: Kidambi Srikanth Creates History by Reaching Finals, Lakshya Sen Signs Off With Bronze