New Delhi: After a successful campaign at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Indian badminton players, including Kidambi Srikant and Lakshya Sen, will be keen to continue their stellar run at the BWF World Championships 2022 which starts in Tokyo on August 22.

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Viktor Axelsen, Kento Momota, and Tai Tzu Ying will compete in the BWF top-flight event. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming World Championships due to a stress fracture injury on her left foot.

Here are the details when and where to watch the BWF World Championships 2022 online and on TV in India.

What will BWF World Championships 2022 start?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will begin at 7:30 am IST on August 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast on Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be streamed live on the VOOT Select app and website.

Here is the BWF World Championship Schedule

1st round– August 22, 23

2nd round– August 24

Quarter-final– August 25

Semi-final– August 26

Final – August 27