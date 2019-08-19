Shuttlers Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy reached the second round of the BWF World Championships here on Monday to hand India a good start in the prestigious event.

While the world no. 19 Praneeth beat lower-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16, world no. 30 Prannoy rallied to down Finland’s Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

Praneeth, who has been recently nominated for the Arjuna Award, took just 39 minutes to get his campaign off to a flying start. He will now take on the winner of the 1st round match between South Korea’s Lee Dong Keun and Australia’s Daniel Fan in the second round on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha Ram notched up a straight-game win over Diana Corleto and Nikte Alejandra of Guatemala to reach the second round. They won the contest 21-10, 21-18.