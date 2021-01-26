India’s top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to shrug off the disappointments of the last two weeks as they gear up for the highly-competitive BWF World Tour Finals, beginning in Bangkok on Wednesday. World champion and Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who had won the prestigious title in 2018, has been clubbed in Group ‘B’ alongside top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and home favourites Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong. Sindhu’s comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected. Also Read - World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu-Ying In Group Stage Match

The Indian, who has been training in London for the last few months, couldn’t go the distance after losing a close opening match in Thailand Open, the first of the Asia leg. In the second event last week, Sindhu suffered a demoralising straight games defeat against former world champion Ratchanok in the quarterfinals. Also Read - BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Aim to Start Afresh in Bangkok

Former world number one Srikanth, on the other hand, has been clubbed in Group ‘B’ with Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei and Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus. Srikanth, who had reached the semifinals of BWF Super Series Masters Finals in 2014, couldn’t spend enough time on the court. He had pulled out of the first Thailand Open ahead of the second round due to a calf muscle pull, while he was forced to withdraw after the opening round last week after his roommate B Sai Praneeth tested positive for COVID-19. Srikanth was rewarded for his quarterfinal finish at Denmark Open Super 750 last October as he sneaked into the top-8 and managed to maintain his position, despite playing just the first rounds in the last two events. Also Read - Thailand Open 2021: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa Lose Hard-Fought Semifinal as India's Challenge Ends

Here’s all you need to know about the season-concluding BWF World Tour Finals tournament:

The BWF World Tour Finals main draw is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. In the women’s singles – PV Sindhu will take on Tai Tzu Ying at 1 PM IST. While Kidambi Srikanth will face Denmark’s Anders Antonsen at 2 PM IST.

BWF World Tour Finals main draw matches is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) – January 27.

The BWF World Tour Finals matches will be played at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand.

The BWF World Tour Finals matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

The live streaming of BWF World Tour Finals will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. For more updates and information, you can follow India.com/sports and BWF’s Facebook page.