Bali: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after going down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21 12-21 in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday. The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go.

On the day, An was brilliant in net play as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medalist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.

Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.

This was Sindhu’s third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

Sindhu fought back in the latter stages of the first game but the South Korean star didn’t lose her focus as she ended the game with a terrific smash. In second game, Sindhu matched her opponent toe-to-toe but lost her footing after the mid-break to eventually lose the second game and the match. In Earlier matches, Sindhu had overcome a stiff fight in the semi-finals where she had defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15 15-21 21-19.

