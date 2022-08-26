BYB vs BYS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

Captain, Vice-Captain – Bayer Boosters vs Bayer Spartans, Playing 11s For Today's Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 2 PM IST August 26, Fri

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2022 match toss between Bayer Boosters and Bayer Spartans will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – August 26, 2PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

BYB vs BYS Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shazaib Khan-I, Sakeshkanth Indran(VC)

Batsmen – Waqas Fatmi, Aritharan Vaseekaran(C), Muhammad Asif-I

All-rounders – Thivakaran Aritharan , Taha Hassan , Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Bowlers – Zakirullah Asmari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Raj Bhushan

BYB vs BYS Probable Playing XI

Bayer Boosters: Mahintha Mahendran©, Sakeshkanth Indran(wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Aritharan Thivakaran, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Pakeetharan Praba, Janarthanam Mani, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Sanjeevan Vignesh, Enoch Dayanandan, Jegan Dinushan

Bayer Spartans: Muhammad Asif©, Waqas Fatmi, Arsalan Siddiqui, Shazaib Khan(wk), Taha Hassan, Altaf Ahmad, Zain Masood, Nasib Khoushdel, Faisal Lodhi, Raj Bhushan, Zakirullah Asmari