BYB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

BYB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bayer Boosters vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 12 PM & 2 PM IST August 20, Saturday.

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series toss between Bayer Boosters vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – August 20, 12 PM & 2 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

BYB vs DB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batter: Aritharan Vaseekaran (c), Muhammad Raheel, Oascoroni Ahamed

All-rounder: Kashif Shahab (vc), Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Venkat Ganesan

Bowler: Gobinath Navarathinam, Majeed Ahmadzai, Neeraj Sharma, Pakee Praba

BYB vs DB Probable Playing XI

Bayer Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Kumar Mahendran, Srikanth Vaka , Thivakaran Aritharan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Janarthanam Mani, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Pakee Praba, Sanjeevan Vignesh.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Niraj Rasik Patel, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Oacoroni Ahamed, Praveen Ganesan, Kashif Shahab, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sanil Bahtia, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Puneet Kumar.