New Delhi: It was a closely fought contest between India and South Africa in a low scoring game as the Proteas held their nerves till the very end to chase down 134 runs in the final over of the match at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday. India’s loss means Pakistan virtually crashing out of the World Cup and the result has sparked a meme fest on Twitter following the Men in Green’s almost confirmed elimination.Also Read - India vs South Africa: India Lose Tight Game as Fast Bowlers Rule Perth Once Again

Here are some of the top memes on Twitter. Also Read - Highlights Ind vs SA, T20 WC 2022: South Africa Beat India Beat By 5 Wickets

Bye Bye Pakistan Will Miss You Buddy Not Because You Are Out Of This World Cup But Meme Material Nhi Milega Tum Log Nhi Rahoge #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/fihhKErIDC — Hero Hiralal (@HeroHiralal234) October 30, 2022

Also Read - IND vs SA T20I World Cup 2022: India Fails to Get a Hat-trick Win in World Cup, Loses to South Africa, Fans Disappointed - Watch Video

#INDvsSA

Indian team right now

Bye bye Pakistan happy journey pic.twitter.com/KPN5KzgucP — RAJA HINDUSTANI (@RAJAJI__1) October 30, 2022

Bye bye pakistan from t20 world cup pic.twitter.com/BfqrIsjmMW — anujkumar (@anujkum03824904) October 30, 2022

Just got to know pakistan has successfully qualified for Karachi airport.

Bye Bye pakistani pic.twitter.com/WZwjJVDBBw — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) October 30, 2022

Bye bye @TheRealPCB reach Karachi safely your country people are waiting for you return #INDvsSA @tanay_chawda1 pic.twitter.com/wcy04V2Epg — ANURUDH (@mid_brother) October 30, 2022

South Africa have now taken the lead in Group 2. India will play their next Super 12 match on November 2nd against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.