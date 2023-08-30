Home

BYS vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bayer Spartans vs VFB Gelsenkirchen, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 12.45 PM IST August 30, Wednesday

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BYS vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, BYS vs VG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BYS vs VG Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bayer Spartans vs VFB Gelsenkirchen, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Krefeld 2023 Series.

BYS vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2023 Series toss between Bayer Spartans and VFB Gelsenkirchen will take place at 12.15 PM IST.

Time – August 30, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

BYS vs VG Dream11 Team

Captain: K Khan-II

Vice-Captain: T Hassan

Wicketkeeper: W Fatmi, S Srinivas

Batsmen: R Satapathy, E Dayananda, H Humayun, A Dhaly

All-Rounders: K Khan-II, T Hassan, M Asif-I

Bowlers: V Sankaran, R Bhushan.

BYS vs VG Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves (BYS): 1.Waqas Fatmi(WK), 2. Enoch Dayanandan, 3. Humayun Humayun, 4. Arsalan Siddiqui, 5. Sameer Naeem, 6. Muhammad Asif-I(C), 7. Taqueer Khan, 8. Taha Hassan, 9. Raj Bhushan, 10. Zain Masood, 11. Nasib Khushdel

VfB Gelsenkirchen (VG): 1.Mirwali Jabarkheel(WK), 2. Sahalom Dhaly, 3. Ronit Satapathy, 4. Krishnan Sahasranaman, 5. Punith Murugesh, 6. Muhammad Oweis, 7. Kamran Khan-II, 8. Pradeep Fernando, 9. Rubesh Palaniappan(C), 10. Shrutarv Awasthi, 11. Mubashir Hussain-II

Squads

Bayer Spartans: Humayun Butt, Waqas Fatmi, Enoch Dayanandan, Arsalan Siddiqui, Taha Khan, Manoj Panthangi, Taha Hassan, Muhammad Asif, Taqueer Khan, Zain Masood, Ramsurathkumar Subramanian, Shazaib Khan-I, Rahatullah Minawal, Zakirullah Asmari, Haseeb Abdul, Sri kanth vaka, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khoushdel, Mustafa Ulhaq, Humayun Humayun, Sameer Naeem, Shazil Mirza, Zohaib Rana

VFB Gelsenkirchen: Mirwali Jabarkheel, Ronit Satapathy, Alom Dhaly, Syed Waqar Hussain, Punith Murugesh, Suliman Hugakhil, Muhammad Oweis, Rubesh Palaniappan, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Kamran Khan-II, Mubashir Hussain-II, Shrutarv Awasthi, Midhun Sompalle, Safin Dhaly, Gowthaman Suresh, Jay Tamakuwala, Pradeep Fernando, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Ace Pruss, Younas Hameed, Vishnu Anand, Jayaraman Baskaran, Vignaesh Sankaran, Najibullah Khogainiwal, Milan Jani, Faisal Arshad, Habibullah Stanikzai, Habiburahman Laghmani, Shahedullah Wali, Usman Zadran

