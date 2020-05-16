Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Cathay Company vs ChungHua Telecom Women's Super Basketball League 2020 – CA vs CHT Fantasy Tips at Banqiao Stadium: In an exciting Women's Super Basketball League 2020 match, Cathay Company will square off against ChungHua Telecom at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan on Saturday evening on May 16. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. Coming off after three defeats in succession, Chung Hua Telecom will look to arrest their streak as they thrust into another gruelling tie. Despite beginning the season on a bright note in Women's Super Basketball League, Telecom players will be disappointed as they failed to continue their performances in the following matches. Defeated 78-61 by Taipower on Thursday, Telecom were handed out their third successive defeat to stay nailed down in the third spot. In the midst of this turmoil, league leaders Cathay would be the last side which Telecom would have wanted to face. Telecom's plight is set to further extend with the side's hostile form bound to come under the brunt of a side that finds itself in first place with six wins in a row.

Cathay are the best team in the league by some margins. Not only they are the reigning champions, but they have won the title in every season barring 2010 season since the league came into existence in 2005. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Gurlushykchi vs Gara Altyn Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's GYK vs GAN Match at Galkan, Gurlushykchi 3.30PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: H Fan-Shan, H Hong-Ying

Shooting-guards: C Yu-Chun

Small-forwards: L Huang, L Jia-Wei

Power-forwards: W Wei Lin, X Qian-Hui

Centre: H Hsiang Ting (SP)

CA vs CHT Starting 5s

Cathay Company: Lin Yu-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Wei-An Chen, Huang Fan-Shan, Zheng Yi-Xiu.

ChungHua Telecom: Xu Qian-Hui, Liu Jia-Wei, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Szu-Chin Pan, Wen Qi.

CA vs CHT Likely Squads

Cathay Company: Yang Qing, Huang Fan Shan, Zheng Yi Xiu, Wu Yi Ting, Han Ya En, Lan Hao Yu, Wang Wei Lin, Ling Chuan Huang, Lin Yu Ting, Wei An Chen, Li You Ruei, Xie Pei Jun, Pin Lo, Jou Chen Huang, Chne Yu Chun, Ou Jie.

ChungHua Telecom: Yang Shin Hui, Lin Yushu, Huang Zihan, Xie Pei Jun, Szu Chin Pan, Wen Qi, Liu Jia Wei, Xu Qian Hui, Huang Hsiang Ting, Huang Hong Ying, Liu Hui Ju, Yu Ting Huang.

