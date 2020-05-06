Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Cathay Company vs ChungHua Telecom Women’s Super Basketball League, CA vs CHT WSBL Match at Taiwan Stadium: In an exciting Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 match, Cathay Company will square off against ChungHua Telecom at the Taiwan Stadium on Wednesday evening on May 6. Cathay Company are the defending champions and will be aiming to start the campaign on a high against the Telecom side. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. This is an exciting match to start off the season with as both teams are considered as big fishes in this competition. Cathay Company are the most decorated and undoubtedly the best team in the competition. They have won every tournament since it’s inception in 2005 barring the 2010 season and will be looking to win it again this time around. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Kiwoom Heroes vs Kia Tigers Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's KIH vs KIA Match at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field 3PM IST

Meanwhile, ChungHua Telecom also had a fair run in the last season when they established themselves as one of the top teams in the tournament. They ended up finishing with nine wins and six defeats. Telecom will have no pressure and will start as the underdogs for this upcoming match. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs LG Twins Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's DOB vs LGT Match at Korea 3PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: H Fan-Shan, H Hong-Ying Also Read - JAL vs MSY Dream11 Team Prediction, Nicaragua League, 2nd League Playoff: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips ART Municipal Jalapa vs Deportivo Masaya at Estadio Alejandro Ramos, Jalapa 4:30 AM IST

Shooting-guards: C Yu-Chun

Small-forwards: L Huang, L Jia-Wei

Power-forwards: W Wei Lin, X Qian-Hui

Centre: H Hsiang Ting (SP)

CA vs CHT Starting 5s

Cathay Company: Lin Yu-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Wei-An Chen, Huang Fan-Shan, Zheng Yi-Xiu.

ChungHua Telecom: Xu Qian-Hui, Liu Jia-Wei, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Szu-Chin Pan, Wen Qi.

CA vs CHT Likely Squads

Cathay Company: Yang Qing, Huang Fan Shan, Zheng Yi Xiu, Wu Yi Ting, Han Ya En, Lan Hao Yu, Wang Wei Lin, Ling Chuan Huang, Lin Yu Ting, Wei An Chen, Li You Ruei, Xie Pei Jun, Pin Lo, Jou Chen Huang, Chne Yu Chun, Ou Jie.

ChungHua Telecom: Yang Shin Hui, Lin Yushu, Huang Zihan, Xie Pei Jun, Szu Chin Pan, Wen Qi, Liu Jia Wei, Xu Qian Hui, Huang Hsiang Ting, Huang Hong Ying, Liu Hui Ju, Yu Ting Huang.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CA Dream11 Team/ CHT Dream11 Team/ Cathay Company Dream11 Team/ ChungHua Telecom Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.