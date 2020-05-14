CA vs TY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Textile Women's Super Basketball League, CA vs TY WSBL Match at Taiwan Stadium: Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Textile Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Basketball match, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Textile Dream11 Team Player List

CA vs TY My Dream11 Team

Huang Fan-Shan, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Ching Cho, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting (SP), Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Wen-Yu, Wei-An Chen

CA vs TY Squads

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

Taiyuan: Chen Yi-Feng, Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Chen Ting-Yu, Liu Jun-Yi, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

