CA vs TY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Women's Super Basketball League, CA vs TY, WSBL Match at Taiwan Stadium: Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

CA vs TY My Dream11 Team

J Huang, L Wan-Yu, H Peng, Z Yi-Xiu, C Cho, L Yu-Ting (SP), W Wei-Lin, L Wen-Yu

CA vs TY Squads

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Ling-Chuan Huang, Li You-Ruei, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Ou Jie, Wei-An Chen, Yang Qing

Taiyuan: Chen Yi-Feng, Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Ching Cho, Chen Ting-Yu, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Liu Jun-Yi, Wu Ying Jie, Lin Wen-Yu, Tsai Pei-Chen

