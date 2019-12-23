Former India women’s doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta has made a clarion call to sportspersons to come out and condemn violence in the wake of widespread outrage over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

Calling her peers “peace ambassadors”, Jwala posted a video on Twitter.

“We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence,” Jwala said.

“…violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do. Come out and condemn violence,” the 36-year-old.

A request to all my fellow athletes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQbYaYoN4O — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019

Gutta is not the first personality from the sports fraternity to appeal for peace. Last week, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. “All I am saying is maintain the peace..this should stop it’s not doing good for anyone.i am sure there is a other ways to solve this issue rather then being violent.. it’s a request to you all students and police and authorities,” he had tweeted.

All I am saying is maintain the peace..this should stop it’s not doing good for anyone.i am sure there is a other ways to solve this issue rather then being violent.. it’s a request to you all students and police and authorities 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 19, 2019

The protests which had earlier started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.