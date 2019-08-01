Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma can have “differences off the field” but it should not matter as long as their on-field commitment is up to the mark, feels former skipper Kapil Dev. There are reports of an alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma post-India’s World Cup semifinal exit though the Indian captain rubbished them ahead of the team’s departure to the United States on Monday. “There can be off the field differences but it depends on how you play on the field. Everyone should look into that,” Kapil said

“Off the field, the way of thinking can be different, approach can be different. But when you’re playing there’s only one aim — how we can win a match. That is important. Differences of opinion does not mean you will be pulling somebody down,” Kapil, who’s hot and cold relationship with Sunil Gavaskar used to be headlined during the early and mid-’80s.

He also took a dig at the media urging them to be more responsible while reporting. “You have to do your job, right. Thoda bahut toh aap bhi help karte ho naa rumour banane mein. (You people also do your bit in spreading rumours),” he said.

The legendary Dev, head of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that will appoint the next head coach agreed with his colleague Shantha Rangaswamy that skipper Virat Kohli’s opinion “needs to be respected”. The World Cup-winning skipper however assured that his panel will do their job to the best of their ability.

Kohli during his pre-departure press conference didn’t hide that he would love to see current head coach Ravi Shastri get another term. “That’s his (Kohli) opinion we have to respect everybody’s opinion,” Kapil told reporters before receiving the ‘Bharat Gaurav’, East Bengal’s highest honour during their foundation day celebrations at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Before leaving for the West Indies tour, the Indian skipper has already made it clear that they share a great camaraderie with incumbent coach Ravi Shastri as he backed him to continue till the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup.

This time the CAC comprising Kapil, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will select the head coach with application deadline already ending on Tuesday. The incumbent Shastri gets an automatic entry in the selection process.

Before the CAC meets to interview the applicants there are also reports that Shastri is set for an extension as all eyes would be on the Kapil Dev-led committee.

“It’s not tough. You just do your job to the best of your ability,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)