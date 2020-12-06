Former Manchester City star Alvaro Negredo scored as Barcelona faced a shock defeat against the newly-promoted club Cadiz 2-1 on Saturday. This was also the first time Cadiz beat Barcelona since 1991 and their first big win at home in the top flight against any opposition since 2006. Not only does the win give massive confidence to the side but also takes them four points clear of Barcelona – who have not been at their best recently in LaLiga. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Will Juventus Star Play Serie A Fixture Today Versus Torino?

Cadiz did not take long to find the back of the net as they scored in the eighth minute of the match, thanks to Alvaro Giminez. Giminez's goals were the difference after the first 45 minutes as Barcelona could not find the equaliser despite many attempts at goal. Lionel Messi came close on a number of occasions but the all-important goal eluded him.

Twelve minutes after the half-time, Pedro Alcala brought Barca, who is seventh in the points table, level. But their relief did not last long as Negredo came up with the all-important winner, taking the full toll of a poor piece of defense from Barca. That goal proved to make all the difference as Cadiz went on to shock Spanish football giants Barcelona.

Despite having merely enjoyed 18 per cent of the ball possession throughout the match, Cadiz deserved the win as they were top-class on the counter-attacks.

After the game, Ronald Koeman said that he was disappointed with the errors committed by the side and also questioned the attitude.

Koeman said: “It’s incredible that we lost because of a goal like that, it’s an error you do not expect this team to make. It shows we were not concentrating. The attitude was not good tonight. I’m very disappointed.