In the much-awaited Serie A fixture on Wednesday night, Cagliari will be taking on champions Juventus for their 36th match in the tournament. The Serie A CAG vs JUV clash will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST. It will be played at the Sardegna Arena, Cagliari. In the Serie A league standings, Cagliari are at the 14th spot with 42 points to their name, having won 10 games in the season, played 12 draws and lost 14 matches. Cagliari lost 0-1 in their last Serie A clash against Udinese.

On the other hand, Juventus won their 9th consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria earlier this week. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side won a total of 26 games in the season (Draws 5, Losses 5), a total of 83 points enough to secure the Scudetto. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Cagliari and Juventus will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: Sardegna Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Cuadrado, Rugani, Ceppitelli, Alex Sandro

Midfielders: Matuidi, Pjanic, Lykogiannis

Forward: Higuain, Simeone (VC), Ronaldo (C)

CAG vs JUV Probable Playing XIs

Cagliari: Alessio Cragno, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Luca Pellegrini, Fabio Pisacane, Luca Cigarini, Artur Ionita, Nahitan Nández, Giovanni Simeone, João Pedrom, Gastón Pereiro.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi.

CAG vs JUV SQUADS

Cagliari (CAG): Rafael, Alessio Cragno, Giuseppe Ciocci, Robin Olsen, Fabrizio Cacciatore, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Fabio Porru, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Federico Mattiello, Radja Nainggolan, Luca Cigarini, João Pedro, Valter Birsa, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nández, Gastón Pereiro, Artur Ionita, Paolo Faragò, Luca Pellegrini, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog, Alberto Paloschi, Daniele Ragatzu, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Gagliano, Giovanni Simeone.

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia.

