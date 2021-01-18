CAG vs MIL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Cagliari vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match CAG vs MIL at Sardegna Arena: Cagliari will take on AC Milan in Matchday 18 of the Serie A 2020-21 iat the Sardegna Arena. Cagliari are struggling for form from the last few matches and they will look to get back to that with this big match at their own home. They have faced a difficult start to the 2020-21 campaign as are close to the relegation zone. They are currently at the 17th in the Serie A standings, Cagliari have registered just 14 points from 17 league matches. AC Milan, on the other hand, had an impeccable start to their Serie A campaign. Currently sitting at the top of the table, the Milan outfit has registered 12 wins, four draws and just a solitary loss in their 17 matches. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Arsenal vs Newcastle United Match at Emirates Stadium 1:30 AM IST January 19 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Cagliari and AC Milan will start at 1.15 AM IST. Also Read - FEN vs ANK Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Fenerbahce vs MKE Ankaragucu Today's Match at Ulker Stadyumu 9:30 PM IST January 18 Monday

Venue: Sardegna Arena. Also Read - CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal ISL Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST January 18 Monday

CAG vs MIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- G. Donnarumma

Defenders- C. Lykogiannis, S. Kjaer, D. Godin, D.Calabria

Midfielders- F. Kessie, R. Nainggolan, S. Castillejo, R. Marin (VC)

Forwards- Z. Ibrahimovic (C), G. Simeone

Cagliari (CAG) – Key Players

Joao Pedro

Giovanni Simeone

Riccardo Sottil

Diego Godin

Razvan Marin

AC Milan (MIL) – Key Players

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Davide Calabria

Alessio Romagnoli

Theo Hernández

Hakan Calhanoglu

CAG vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Cagliari: Alessio Cragno, Luca Ceppitelli, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Gabriele Zappa, Razvan Marin, Fabrizio Caligara , Nahitan Nández, Leonardo Pavoletti, João Pedro, Radja Nainggolan.

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma , Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Brahim Díaz, Franck Kessié, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leão, Jens Petter Hauge, Samu Castillejo.

CAG vs MIL SQUADS

Cagliari (CAG): Rafael, Alessio Cragno, Giuseppe Ciocci, Robin Olsen, Fabrizio Cacciatore, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Fabio Porru, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Federico Mattiello, Radja Nainggolan, Luca Cigarini, João Pedro, Valter Birsa, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nández, Gastón Pereiro, Artur Ionita, Paolo Faragò, Luca Pellegrini, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog, Alberto Paloschi, Daniele Ragatzu, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Gagliano, Giovanni Simeone, Diego Godin, Razvan Marin.

AC Milan (MIL): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Mattia Paloschi, Leonardo Moleri, Antonio Donnarumma, Andreas Jungdal, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti, Theo Hernández, Pierre Kalulu, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Luca Stanga, Riccardo Oddi, Samu Castillejo, Sandro Tonali, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Díaz, Rade Krunic, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Giacomo Olzer, Marco Frigerio, Alessio Brambilla, Ismaël Bennacer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leão, Daniel Maldini, Lorenzo Colombo, Riccardo Tonin, Emil Roback, Andrea Capone.

