Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cagliari vs Sassuolo Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match CAG vs SAS at Sardegna Arena: In the much-awaited Serie A fixture on Saturday night, Cagliari will be taking on Sassuolo for their 34th clash in the tournament. The Serie A CAG vs SAS clash will kick-off at 11 PM IST. In the league standings, Cagliari are 11th in the league with 41 points on board and are on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Sampdoria. Also Read - NOR vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Norwich City vs Burnley FC Football Match Predicted XIs at Carrow Road Stadium 10 PM IST

Meanwhile, for Sassuolo, they find themselves at the eighth spot with 47 points to their names and were recently involved in an exhilarating 3-3 draw to Juventus. That being said, we can expect yet another game of free-flowing 90 minutes of football. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - RSLC vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's FC Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Football Match Predicted XIs at Rio Tinto Stadium 8 AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Cagliari and Sassuolo will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin And District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Match Probable XIs at Gardens Oval at 7AM IST

Venue: Sardegna Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Andrea Consigli

Defenders: Ragnar Klavan, Vlad Chiricheș, Mert Muldur, Gianmarco Ferrari

Midfielders: Marko Rog, Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic

Forward: Joao Pedro (VC), Giovanni Simeone, Francesco Caputo (C)

CAG vs SAS Probable Playing XIs

Cagliari: Cragno; Klavan, Pisacane, Carboni; Farago, Nandez, Rog, Cigarini, Lykogiannis; Simeone, Pedro.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Peluso; Obiang, Locatelli; Traore, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

CAG vs SAS SQUADS

Cagliari (CAG): Rafael, Alessio Cragno, Giuseppe Ciocci, Robin Olsen, Fabrizio Cacciatore, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Fabio Porru, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Federico Mattiello, Radja Nainggolan, Luca Cigarini, João Pedro, Valter Birsa, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nández, Gastón Pereiro, Artur Ionita, Paolo Faragò, Luca Pellegrini, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog, Alberto Paloschi, Daniele Ragatzu, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Gagliano, Giovanni Simeone.

Sassuolo (SAS): Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAG Dream11 Team/ SAS Dream11 Team/ Cagliari Dream11 Team/ Sassuolo Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.