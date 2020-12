CAL vs MBC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Calcutta Customs Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CAL vs MBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The 23rd match of the Bengal T20 tournament will be played between Calcutta Customs Club and Mohun Bagan AC.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Calcutta Customs Club and Mohun Bagan AC will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 4.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

CAL vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Anustup Majumdar (captain), Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty (vice-captain), Debabrata Das, Suvankar Bal, Vivek Singh, Abhishek Das, Karan Lal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Abhilash Semiwal, Writtick Chatterjee

CAL vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna, Arka Sarkar

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

CAL vs MBC Full Squads

Calcutta Customs Club: Bapi Manna, Arka Sarkar, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh

Mohun Bagan AC: Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

