CAL vs TMC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge

Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CAL vs TMC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The final league match of the ongoing Bengal T20 competition will be played between Calcutta Customs Club and Tapan Memorial Club. Customs are languishing at the bottom of the pile having managed just three wins from nine matches. On the other hand, Tapan are at the opposite end of the spectrum – at the top. They have won six matches and lost just three. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction India in Australia 2020 T20I Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's 3rd T20I Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 1:40 PM IST December 8 Tuesday

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Calcutta Customs Club and Tapan Memorial Club will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 7. Also Read - CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators T20 Match 14 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 7 Monday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure at Dubai International Stadium at 2.30 PM IST December 7 Monday

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

CAL vs TMC My Dream11 Team

Sandipan Das Sr. (captain), Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty (vice-captain), Gaurav Chauhan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad, Abhilash Semiwal, Suvankar Bal, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Sumanto Gupta, Kaif Ahmed

CAL vs TMC Probable Playing XIs

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna

Tapan Memorial Club: Shahbaz Ahmed, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Debopratim Halder, Vikash Singh

CAL vs TMC Full Squads

Calcutta Customs Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Arjun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee, Arka Sarkar, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal

Tapan Memorial Club: Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Debopratim Halder, Vikash Singh, Abhishek Porel, Roshan Singh, Nilkantha Das, Sayak Basu, Sumit Mahanta, Suraj Singh, Samik Karmakar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAL Dream11 Team/ TMC Dream11 Team/ Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tapan Memorial Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.