CAL vs TOC Dream11 Tips

Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 7 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CAL vs TOC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the seventh match of the Bengal T20 competition, Calcutta Customs Club will take the field against Town Club today. Also Read - SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction T20I Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa vs England 2020, 1st T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 9.30 PM IST November 27 Friday

Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CAL vs TOC, Bengal T20 2020, Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Player List, Town Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Bengal T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CAL vs TOC T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Bengal T20 2020, Fantasy Prediction – Bengal T20 Also Read - MAR vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Malta 2020 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Marsa CC vs Overseas CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 1 PM IST November 27 Friday

TOSS: The Bengal T20 toss between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club will take place at 3:30 PM IST – November 27. Also Read - NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Match at Eden Park, Auckland 12.30 PM IST November 27 Friday

Time: 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

CAL vs TOC My Dream11 Team

Agniv Pan (captain), Gitimoy Basu (vice-captain), Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Aritra Chatterjee, Azaz Ansari, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sudip Gharami, Karan Lal, MD Kaif

CAL vs TOC Probable Playing XIs

Calcutta Customs Club: Agniv Pan, Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Dip Chatterjee, Aditya-Sharma, Karan Lal, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Kunal Kumar, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu, Pankaj Shaw, Sudip Gharami,Purab Joshi, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Md Kaif-I, Aziz Ansari, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Golam Mustafa

CAL vs TOC Full Squads

Calcutta Customs Club: Bapi Manna, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Arjun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee, Arka Sarkar, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh

Town Club: Ananta Saha, MD Kaif, Donil Dutta, Naved Ahmed, Writam Porel, Kazi Saifi, Anirban Gupta, Arikta Das, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Gitimoy Basu, Mirza Danish Alam, Avijit Singh, Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Azaz Ansari, Aritra Chatterjee

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAL Dream11 Team/ TOC Dream11 Team/ Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Town Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.