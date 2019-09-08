Calcutta Football League 2019-20 Full Schedule, Teams, Timings in IST, When And Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, Fixtures, Kolkata Derby Details

The Indian Football Association (IFA) West Bengal has released the next rounds of Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 schedule. With the next CFL fixtures of big guns Mohun Bagan and East Bengal announced by IFA, the football fans in India are up for some treat. The initial rounds of matches have already seen some thrlling encounters including the Kolkata derby.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will resume their business on the same day that is September 8 and 9 respectively. While the Mariners will see George Telegraph, the Red and Gold brigade would face the challenge of Peerless. The next match day is on September 11 when another Kolkata biggie Mohammedan Sporting Club will ply their trades against Bhowanipore Club.

Fixture

September 8, 2009

Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph

September 9, 2019

East Bengal vs Peerless

September 11, 2019

MD Sporting Club vs Bhowanipore Club

NBP Rainbow AC vs George Telegraph SC

Southern Samity vs Calcutta Customs Club

September 12, 2019

East Bengal vs Kalighat MS

Mohun Bagan vs Aryan Club

September 14, 2019

MD Sporting Club vs BSS Sporting Club

Southern Samity vs George Telegraph SC

Peerless SC vs Calcutta Customs Club

September 15, 2019

Mohun Bagan vs NBP Rainbow AC

September 16, 2019

East Bengal vs Bhowanipore Club

September 17, 2019

Aryan Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Southern Samity vs Kalighat MS

September 18, 2019

BSS Sporting Club vs George Telegraph SC

September 19, 2019

East Bengal vs NBP Rainbow AC

Peerless SC vs Bhowanipore Club

September 20, 2019

Mohun Bagan vs MD Sporting Club

Aryan Club vs Southern Samity

September 21, 2019

Calcutta Customs vs George Telegraph SC

September 22, 2019

NBP Rainbow AC vs Kalighat MS

September 23, 2019

MS Sporting Club vs Peerless SC

Aryan Club vs BSS Sporting Club

September 24, 2019

Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity

September 26, 2019

East Bengal vs MD Sporting Club

Other than the above-mentioned fixtures, there are some other Calcutta Football League matches for which the dates, venues and times have not yet been finalized. Here’s the list of unscheduled CFL matches this season.

Bhowanipore Club vs George Telegraph SC

BSS Sporting Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Peerless SC vs NBP Rainbow AC

Mohun Bagan vs Kalighat MS

East Bengal vs Calcutta Customs Club

Peerless SC vs George Telegraph SC

Aryan Club vs Bhowanipore Club

BSS Sporting Club vs Kalighat MS

Southern Samity vs NBP Rainbow AC

Timings

The timings of the Calcutta Football League matches have always been subjected to change at the 11th hour. But all the above-mentioned matches have been scheduled for 3 PM start as of now.

Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CFL Matches in India, TV Broadcast, Online Streaming

All the Calcutta Football League matches for this season would be aired on Sadhana News channel. The matches would be streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna News.