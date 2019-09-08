Calcutta Football League 2019-20 Full Schedule, Teams, Timings in IST, When And Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, Fixtures, Kolkata Derby Details
The Indian Football Association (IFA) West Bengal has released the next rounds of Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 schedule. With the next CFL fixtures of big guns Mohun Bagan and East Bengal announced by IFA, the football fans in India are up for some treat. The initial rounds of matches have already seen some thrlling encounters including the Kolkata derby.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will resume their business on the same day that is September 8 and 9 respectively. While the Mariners will see George Telegraph, the Red and Gold brigade would face the challenge of Peerless. The next match day is on September 11 when another Kolkata biggie Mohammedan Sporting Club will ply their trades against Bhowanipore Club.
Fixture
September 8, 2009
- Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph
September 9, 2019
September 11, 2019
- MD Sporting Club vs Bhowanipore Club
- NBP Rainbow AC vs George Telegraph SC
- Southern Samity vs Calcutta Customs Club
September 12, 2019
- East Bengal vs Kalighat MS
- Mohun Bagan vs Aryan Club
September 14, 2019
- MD Sporting Club vs BSS Sporting Club
- Southern Samity vs George Telegraph SC
Peerless SC vs Calcutta Customs Club
- September 15, 2019
- Mohun Bagan vs NBP Rainbow AC
September 16, 2019
- East Bengal vs Bhowanipore Club
September 17, 2019
- Aryan Club vs Calcutta Customs Club
- Southern Samity vs Kalighat MS
September 18, 2019
- BSS Sporting Club vs George Telegraph SC
September 19, 2019
- East Bengal vs NBP Rainbow AC
- Peerless SC vs Bhowanipore Club
September 20, 2019
- Mohun Bagan vs MD Sporting Club
- Aryan Club vs Southern Samity
September 21, 2019
- Calcutta Customs vs George Telegraph SC
September 22, 2019
- NBP Rainbow AC vs Kalighat MS
September 23, 2019
- MS Sporting Club vs Peerless SC
- Aryan Club vs BSS Sporting Club
September 24, 2019
- Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity
September 26, 2019
- East Bengal vs MD Sporting Club
Other than the above-mentioned fixtures, there are some other Calcutta Football League matches for which the dates, venues and times have not yet been finalized. Here’s the list of unscheduled CFL matches this season.
Bhowanipore Club vs George Telegraph SC
BSS Sporting Club vs Calcutta Customs Club
Peerless SC vs NBP Rainbow AC
Mohun Bagan vs Kalighat MS
East Bengal vs Calcutta Customs Club
Peerless SC vs George Telegraph SC
Aryan Club vs Bhowanipore Club
BSS Sporting Club vs Kalighat MS
Southern Samity vs NBP Rainbow AC
Timings
The timings of the Calcutta Football League matches have always been subjected to change at the 11th hour. But all the above-mentioned matches have been scheduled for 3 PM start as of now.
Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CFL Matches in India, TV Broadcast, Online Streaming
All the Calcutta Football League matches for this season would be aired on Sadhana News channel. The matches would be streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna News.