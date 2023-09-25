Home

Sports

‘Came Here With Gold Medal In Mind, Today We Are Feeling Great’: Harmanpreet Kaur After India Create History In Hangzhou

‘Came Here With Gold Medal In Mind, Today We Are Feeling Great’: Harmanpreet Kaur After India Create History In Hangzhou

The Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to clinch the country's first-ever cricket gold at Asian Games.

The Indian women's cricket pose with their gold medals and Tricolour at Asian Games 2023. (Image: PTI)

Hangzhou: India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was ecstatic after the Women in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win a historic Asian Games gold medal on Monday in Hangzhou. This was India’s second gold medal in this edition of the continental showpiece. Earlier on the day, India won its first yellow metal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle team event. It was also Indian cricket’s first participation at Asian Games.

Trending Now

“It’s a great feeling that we have won the gold medal today. We came here with a gold medal in mind and today we are feeling great. I also wish all the other Indian athletes yet to compete here and hope they bring gold,” Harmanpreet said in a video after the game.

You may like to read

#TeamIndia all smiles with their medal after a fantastic win in the finals! 🥇 🔊 Hear what our captain & coach had to say about the win, as they also extend their best wishes for all our athletes competing across various sports! #Cheer4india | #IndiaAtAG22 | #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YR5E8KT13N — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 25, 2023

Playing her first match after missing out in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Harmanpreet couldn’t do much with the bat, but her tactical bowling changes in the field made all the difference while defending below-par 117.

A lot of credit also goes to the pacers, especially Titas Sadhu as the Bengal rookie pacer, playing just her second international game, cleaned Sri Lanka’s top three to turn the tables in India’s favour. Her 3/6 in four overs including a maiden proved crucial for India as Sri Lanka could only manage 92/8 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, India head coach Hrishikesh Kantikar stated they were happy to contribute to the country’s medal tally. “Just want to say that we are happy to win a gold medal and that we could contribute. It’s a great honour and ours is the second one. Shooting got the first one (gold medal) and congratulations to them. It’s a great feeling and happy to be in this position,” he said after the win.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES