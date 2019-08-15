Ashes 2019: Looks like Cameron Bancroft has redeemed himself with an ‘out of the world’ catch to send Rory Burns packing during the 2nd Ashes Test at Lords. Cummins bowled a short ball around the armpit, Burns had nowhere to go, tried his best to hop and fend, but lobbed it to the left of short leg, Bancroft dived across and went with one-hand, the ball popped out but he recovered even as he is going to ground and caught it on the second attempt. Cummins may have won the battle against Burns with the wicket, but the credit totally goes to Bancroft.

Here is the catch:

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incredible take:

There’ll be a couple in the Australian team particularly happy with Cameron Bancroft. #Ashes — Andrew Wu (@wutube) August 15, 2019

Cameron Bancroft can consider himself redeemed, hell of a catch that. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) August 15, 2019

Steve Waugh said recently Cameron Bancroft was the best short leg fielder he’s ever seen. Tugga has always been a great judge of talent. Brilliant catch. @NewsCorpCricket #Ashes2019 — Jamie Tate (@jtate_heraldsun) August 15, 2019