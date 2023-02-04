Home

Sports

Cameron Green Has Outside Chance Of Playing IND Vs AUS First Test In Nagpur, Says Andrew McDonald

Cameron Green Has Outside Chance Of Playing IND Vs AUS First Test In Nagpur, Says Andrew McDonald

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is recovering from an index finger injury on his right hand. He also bowled at the nest in Alur.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins (L) and Andrew McDonald during press conference in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)

Bengaluru: Cameron Green has an outside chance of making the playing XIs against India in the first Test in Nagpur on February 9, informed Australia head coach Andrew McDonald. The all-rounder is recovering from his index finger injury.

The 23-year-old underwent a surgery on his index finger in his right hand and bowled at the nets in Alur. Australia are currently having a camp in Alur before they head to Nagpur ahead of the opening Test.

“We haven’t put a clear line through him on the team sheet. So, I wouldn’t say he was in discomfort when he was bowling,” McDonald told reporters here on the sidelines of their four-day training camp. There are still some concerns when he is batting, admitted the head coach.

“I would say one of the deliveries jarred the bottom of the bat and that can create discomfort for anyone, but there is a little bit of awareness around that finger. He has made some significant steps forward in the last couple of days, probably to my surprise.

“So, there is still an outside chance, everything going well, he might be on the team sheet,” he added.

McDonald further said explosive opener David Warner is fully ‘recharged’ and looking forward to return back to form following his poor run recently. Warner, who plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL, has a poor record of averaging 24.25 in eights Tests in India.

“I haven’t noticed any fatigue in David Warner since I got here,” McDonald said. “I would probably dispel that as a bit of a myth. He has had a couple of days off… he has been there (at training) for one of the two days, and he is not there today.”

“We are managing each individual coming in around their specific preparation and where they have been and there is no doubt it was a demanding summer into BBL, and it creates a challenge back into Test match cricket.

“But we feel the preparation we have him on he will be recharged and ready to go. It has been well documented he hasn’t had the series that he would like. It’s always challenging.

“I think the way he is applying himself in his downtime to really land on a method to take on the Indian spinners and also the quicks and to have a successful tour, I think you will see him fully invigorated and invested and fully charged for the challenge ahead.”