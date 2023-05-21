Home

Cameron Green Lavishes Praise on MI Batters After Maiden IPL Ton Against SRH, Says It Helps When You Have Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai: Cameron Green lavished praise on Mumbai Indians’ batters Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan after scoring his maiden Indian Premier League century in the do-or-die clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian allrounder Cameron Green then raised 128 runs for the second wicket off 66 balls, with both players completing their half-centuries in the process.

MI beat SRH by eight wickets to stay in the playoffs race of IPL 2023. Now the team’s destiny will be decided by the ongoing match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

After beating SRH, now MI is of the fourth number of the points table and to qualify for the playoffs, RCB needs to lose the game against Gujarat Titans.

Cameron Green, who smashed his maiden IPL ton in 47 balls in the much-needed situation opened up after the match and revealed his relationship with MI squad.

“It was a great partnership with Rohit. Having his leadership at the other end helped. The whole MI set-up has been awesome. The intent at the top, it helps when you have guys like Rohit, Ishan and SKY. When we had 20 to get, I said SKY to finish it. Then we had a couple of runs, we just trickled over the line” said Green in post match conference.

