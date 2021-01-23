Shubman Gill impressed everyone with his batting skills on the historic Australia tour. The stylish batsman slammed 259 runs in the three Tests and played a monumental role in the historic Brisbane Test victory. Also Read - Anand Mahindra to Gift Thar SUV to Six Team India Youngsters After Historic Border-Gavaskar Series Win in Australia

Shubman missed his maiden century in the Gabba Test by 9 runs but his innings impressed many cricket critics. His temperament was tested by the fierce bowling attack comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Also Read - How Virat Kohli Led 'Mission Melbourne' After Adelaide Humiliation, Reveals R Sridhar

Gill recalled the innings and said a century could’ve been the cherry on the cake. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen After Chelsea Disappoint in Premier League 2020-21 Season

“I am relaxed now. Making my debut for India is a big relief. I was a bit nervous. A century could have been the cherry on the cake,” Gill told the Times of India, as he recalled the innings.

However, the 21-year-old claims the series was a big learning curve and made him a better cricketer.

“I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team’s victory. The series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer.”

He also revealed a camp with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him in tackling short balls.

“The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot,” Gill said.

Shubman has also been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League as he is expected to be the part of the leadership group.

While the talented batsman will be next seen in the Test series against England which will commence from February 5.