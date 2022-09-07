New Delhi: Defending champions India went perilously close to elimination after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their super four stage match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 India vs Sri Lanka: India Fade Away Once Again as Poised Rivals Tear Their Attack And Defence Asunder

The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare. Also Read - We Wanted to Put Ourselves Under Pressure, Says Rohit Sharma After Super 4 Loss Against Sri Lanka

Now the big question arises, how can India still qualify for the Asia Cup Final on Sunday ? Let’s take a look at the possibilities. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat India By 6 Wickets, Men in Blue on Brink of Elimination

India need to win their last Super 4 match against Afghanistan by any cost.

Pakistan lose their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

India maintain a better net run-rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan tomorrow at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

The fifty was up in the sixth over with both batters regularly finding the gaps and the boundaries with consummate ease, putting tremendous pressure on the Indian bowling attack that looked clueless against the positive approach adopted by the two Lankan batters.

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas as he struck twice in the 12th over to put the brakes on Sri Lanka’s march.

Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Danushka Gunathilaka (1) to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 110 for three in the 14th over.

In the first ball of the next over, Sri Lanka suffered a body blow as Chahal got the big wicket of Mendis, who was trapped lbw in front of the wicket.

But Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) remained till the end to complete the task for their team with a match-winning, fifth-wicket partnership of 64 runs.

(With Inputs From PTI)