Home

Sports

Can Injury Prone Australia Add A Sixth Title?

Can Injury Prone Australia Add A Sixth Title?

Five Times Champions Australia come to face their biggest challenge going into this year's World Cup, the 13th edition of the ICC world cup having lost five consecutive games in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Can Injury Prone Australia Add A Sixth Title?

New Delhi: Five Times Champions Australia come to face their biggest challenge going into this year’s World Cup, the 13th edition of the ICC world cup having lost five consecutive games in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Trending Now

They had started as one of the favourites, but their fortunes have changed in the last two weeks losing the series to South Africa after leading 2/0 and then losing the remaining three games and the mauling they got at the hands of India in the first two games make the men in yellow not so favourite due to many reasons.

You may like to read

Australia’s biggest concern is their bowling where their main bowlers have not played together as a unit. Australia strike bowler Mitchell Starc has not been part of the squad for a long time due to a groin injury and needs to be seen if he is fit to play the last ODI against India at Rajkot on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins too came into the India series after injuring himself in the ashes series in July and has played just one ODI since November 2022 and needs to regain his white ball rhythm before their first of the World Cup against India on the 8th of October in Chennai.

Their other seamer Sean Abbott has gone for plenty in the last few games, and it might be a concern for Australia as Mitchell Marsh their allrounder has not bowled a single over and Australia would hope their other allrounders like Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green can bail them and fill up the overs if one of their main bowlers go for plenty.

Australia will hope their spinners Adam Zampa and Aston Agar can come to the party in spinning conditions in India and bowl their 20 overs and will also hope that Glenn Maxwell who is still recovering from injury bowls a few overs.

Australia’s batting too has suffered a setback with Travis’s head fracturing his hand in the series against Australia and will certainly miss their first few games. Australia will hope Senior pros like David Warner and Steven Smith can anchor the innings and give stability to their batting around whom the all-rounders can bat and score big to give them a score to defend or chase a target.

So far Australia has not shown the spark and will hope to show some fight in the last ODI in Rajkot. But mind you, you can never rule out the only team to have won 5 ODI World Cups and mind you their first win had come in India way back in 1987 when they were underdogs under Alan Borders captaincy but gone on to surprise everyone.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe allegiance to it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES