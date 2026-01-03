Home

Can KKR recover Rs 9.20 crore after Mustafizur Rahman’s release? IPL 2026 auction rules EXPLAINED

The Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for massive Rs 9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. The franchise is likely to receive full refund, to buy a replacement without any compromise.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s shocking order to release Mustafizur Rahman has put Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a tricky spot ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Shah Rukh Khan’ KKR acquired the pacer for massive Rs 9.20 crore, the franchise now faces the prospect of losing their key overseas bowler before he has even played a single match this season.

Normally, under IPL auction rules, a franchise’s purse is “locked” once a player is bought. However, Mustafizur’s case is different, as the release is being enforced by the BCCI due to external diplomatic and security “developments,” rather than a player-initiated exit or injury.

KKR should receive a credit of Rs 9.20 crore back

As per the league’s operational rules, if the BCCI officially removes a player from a squad due to non-cricketing reasons, the franchise receives refund of player’s full auction amount. Consequently, KKR should receive a credit of Rs 9.20 crore back into their spending balance.

The Mustafizur situation is a “force majeure’, a contractual provision that releases parties from their obligations when extraordinary events occur. As one of the parties involved, the Knight Riders are not required to honour their contract with Mustafizur, since his withdrawal from the IPL was directed by the BCCI.

However, Mustafizur seeking compensation from KKR or the BCCI remains a complicated and debated issue.

KKR are permitted to request a replacement

This “refund” is crucial as it enables the franchise to participate in the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) or an accelerated replacement draft with its full financial capacity intact. Without this credit, KKR would be unfairly disadvantaged by a situation which is beyond their control, making it nearly impossible to secure a replacement of Mustafizur’s calibre.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stating that KKR are permitted to request a replacement. However, he did not clarify the specifics of how or when the funds would be reimbursed.

KKR will most likely receive a refund of Rs 9.20 crore at their disposal while searching for a new overseas pacer. However, replacing Mustafizur with a bowler of similar calibre, especially as a death overs specialist, will be a challenging task.

