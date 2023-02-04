Home

Sports

Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar’s Tweet Goes VIRAL

Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar’s Tweet Goes VIRAL

The success of the spy-thriller has even impressed former England international cricketer Monty Panesar and have asked the fans on Twitter, whether the Siddharth Anand directorial can go past the 1000 crore club, since it has grossed 700 crore globally in the worldwide collection.

Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar's Tweet Goes VIRAL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has shattered all possible box office records as King Khan once again reclaimed his throne as Bollywood’s ultimate Badshah. Everyone is going gaga over the success of the film as Bollywood is finally back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The success of the spy-thriller has even impressed former England international cricketer Monty Panesar and have asked the fans on Twitter, whether the Siddharth Anand directorial can go past the 1000 crore club, since it has grossed 700 crore globally in the worldwide collection.

Pathaan box office collection has already collected Rs 700 crore globally. Can it go past 1000 crore ? @iamsrk ⁦@deepikapadukone⁩ @TheJohnAbraham 🔥🔥 #pathaan pic.twitter.com/lt0laygFK3 — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 3, 2023

Well reacting to the tweet, the cricket fans has come up with some hilarious comments.

Monty Panesar’s cameo in Dunki confirmed? 🤔 — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) February 3, 2023

Ye kis line me aa gye aap! — Kartick Diwan (@kartikgarg31) February 4, 2023

Are paaji tusi to cricket khelte the, aa ki mei dekh raha tusi promotion ch lag gaye 🐱 — Rasgulla(parody) (@savetheworld001) February 4, 2023

Bhai tu film critic bangaya kya — IrFaN AhmEd (@irfaniru123) February 4, 2023

It has been 10 days since the release of Pathaan and it has collected an estimated total of 378-380 crore net, proving to be Bollywood’s most successful film in the box office.

The Indian-origin Panesar back in his playing days featured in 50 Test matches for England and scalped a total of 167 wickets. In ODIs he has 24 wickets in 26 matches for the Three Lions.