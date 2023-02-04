  • Home
  • Sports
  • Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar’s Tweet Goes VIRAL

Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar’s Tweet Goes VIRAL

The success of the spy-thriller has even impressed former England international cricketer Monty Panesar and have asked the fans on Twitter, whether the Siddharth Anand directorial can go past the 1000 crore club, since it has grossed 700 crore globally in the worldwide collection.

Published: February 4, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Monty Panesar, Monty Panesar Pathaan, Monty Panesar news, Monty Panesar latest news, Pathaan, Pathaan box office collection, pathaan movie download
Can Pathaan Go Past 1000 Crore? Former England International Monty Panesar's Tweet Goes VIRAL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has shattered all possible box office records as King Khan once again reclaimed his throne as Bollywood’s ultimate Badshah. Everyone is going gaga over the success of the film as Bollywood is finally back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read:

The success of the spy-thriller has even impressed former England international cricketer Monty Panesar and have asked the fans on Twitter, whether the Siddharth Anand directorial can go past the 1000 crore club, since it has grossed 700 crore globally in the worldwide collection.

Well reacting to the tweet, the cricket fans has come up with some hilarious comments.

It has been 10 days since the release of Pathaan and it has collected an estimated total of 378-380 crore net, proving to be Bollywood’s most successful film in the box office.

The Indian-origin Panesar back in his playing days featured in 50 Test matches for  England and scalped a total of 167 wickets. In ODIs he has 24 wickets in 26 matches for the Three Lions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 4, 2023 12:01 PM IST