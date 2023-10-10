Can Sri Lanka Take Monkey Of Their Back Against Pakistan In World Cup

Home

Sri Lanka bowlers were taken to the cleaners by South African batsman scoring 428 after being put in and their bowlers went for plenty and that must be a big concern for captain Dasun Shanaka

New Delhi: Just as India a clean slate record against Pakistan 7/0 in ODI World Cup, Pakistan has the wood over Sri Lanka winning all the seven times they have met in ODI World cup. Sri Lanka would like to get this corrected and might go in with the confidence of beating them in the Asia Cup crucial encounter which made them qualify for the finals.

Sri Lanka bowlers were taken to the cleaners by South African batsman scoring 428 after being put in and their bowlers went for plenty and that must be a big concern for captain Dasun Shanaka. With their main spinner missing, the return of Maheesh Theekshana might might give some respite to their bowling as it looked totally out of sorts. Sri Lanka must have lost the game by 102 runs but would be happy to see three of their batsmen scoring half centuries and in Kusal Mendis they have a batsman who’s last six innings have four half centuries at a strike of above 100 and if he can come good again Sri Lanka will fancy their chances.

Pakistan is coming back on a win against Netherlands but as much the scoreline suggests a victory of 80 runs, there were moments in the match where Pakistan struggled, specially losing three early wickets for 38 and then when bowling there was a time Netherlands were in the hunt to chase down the target after being 120/2 but lost their way. Pakistan biggest problem is their opening pair where both their openers have not fired in Fakhar Zaman and Iman ul Haq for a long time which has put pressure on skipper Babar Azam and the rest of the batting to follow. Pakistan will dearly hope Babar Azam the number one batsman in ODI cricket gets back to his best as after his hundred against Nepal has not scored big runs which Pakistan need dearly.

Even thouthough Srika has won their last game against Pakistan, one would back Pakistan who look a more settled side than the islanders and won’t be surprised if they keep their clean slate record against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup making it 8/0.

Written By: Anis Sajan

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe allegiance to it.

