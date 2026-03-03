Can Team India defeat England in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals? here’s the answer

Home

Can India defeat England in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

Team India defeated West Indies in the Super 8 game and are now all set to face their well-known rivals England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals on March 5th at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The main event final of the tournament will be played on March 8th. However, if the Men in Blue want to win their second consecutive title in the T20 World Cup history, they have to thrash England and win the final of the tournament. But this main question is: Can Team India defeat England? So let’s discuss it and find the answer in statistics.

India vs England T20 World Cup stats

In the history of the T20 World Cup, India and England have faced each other five times. Team India won three times, and England twice. Of these five matches, India and England met twice in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the 2022 semi-final, England defeated Team India by 10 wickets. Two years later, in the 2024 semi-final, India exacted their revenge by winning by 68 runs.

India vs England T20I stats

In international T20 cricket, the Indian team has faced England 29 times. The Men in Blue dominated the English team, as India has won 17 of the 29 matches. Meanwhile, England have won 12 games. The good news for the Indian team is that since the beginning of 2024, both sides have met six times, and England has won only once.

Both team’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about India and England’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, both teams have played seven matches each in the tournament so far, losing one each. Team India topped the group stage, while England topped the Super 8. Both sides have performed brilliantly throughout the tournament and it is exciting to see to a highly intense clash between the co-hosts and England.

