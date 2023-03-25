Home

Sports

Claiming that Kohli can easily play for the next 5-6 years, Shastri did not sound confident about the chances of the iconic milestone being breached.

'How many have scored 100 centuries?': Ravi Shastri on whether Virat Kohli can equal Sachin Tendulkar's record

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the generation, is often compared with former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While the debate over who is better can go on and on, former India coach Ravi Shastri gave his two cents on the debate. Claiming that Kohli can easily play for the next 5-6 years, Shastri did not sound confident about the chances of the iconic milestone being breached.

“How many players have scored 100 hundreds? Just one. So if you are saying that he can cross that mark, it’s a big thing. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He is very fit. And when a player of that class starts scoring centuries then it follows one after the other. Probably in a stretch of 15 matches, there will be seven hundreds. Kohli can still easily play cricket for 5-6 years because he is fit. But it is not easy by any stretch of imagination that is why only one guy has done it. But the fact that you are telling me he might reach there is a big thing,” Shastri said on Sportsyaari.

Kohli would soon be seen featuring as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the upcoming season of the IPL. He would be a key player for the RCB side like always.

