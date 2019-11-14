Dream11 Team Prediction

CAN vs CCC Team Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Canada vs Combined Campuses and Colleges Match 17, Group A Match at Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts 06:30 PM IST:

Both the sides have not had the ideal start to their campaigns. While defending champs Combined Campuses and Colleges have lost two out of three and are placed fourth in Group A, Canada has lost both the matches they have played and are last in the group. Both the sides would like to get their campaign on track. CCC’s sole win came against Barbados.

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs Combined Campuses and Colleges will take place at 06:00 PM IST on November 14.

Time: 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts

CAN vs CCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Romaine Morris (VC)

Batsmen – Sadique Henry, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Arslan Khan

All-Rounders – Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar (C), Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers – Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Sana-ur-Rehman

Predicted XI CAN vs CCC

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (C), Harrobindeep Sekhon (WK), Jeet Mehta, Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Arslan Khan, Rayyan Pathan, Shahid Ahmadzai, Sana-ur-Rehman, Nauman Zafar.

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Paul Palmer, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Odain McCatty, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Abhijai Mansingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields.

SQUADS

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (C), Harrobindeep Sekhon (WK), Jeet Mehta, Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Arslan Khan, Rayyan Pathan, Shahid Ahmadzai, Sana-ur-Rehman, Nauman Zafar, Kanwar Mann, Yax Patel, Harmandeep Singh.

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Paul Palmer, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Odain McCatty, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Abhijai Mansingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields, Jarlarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh.