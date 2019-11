Dream11 Team Prediction

CAN vs JAM Team Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Canada vs Jamaica Match 21, Group A Match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 11:00 PM IST:

Both Jamaica and Canada, who started off the tournament with consecutive defeats, will renew their rivalry when they meet in Match 21 of the Super50 Cup 2019 at St Kitts. Both teams have won their respective last game, both being against the defending champions Combined Campuses and Colleges. Jamaica had big losses against Barbados and Leeward Islands before a 97-run big win against CCC. Canada too suffered batting failures in first two matches but Nitish Kumar’s century saved their day last time.

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs Jamaica will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 16.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

CAN vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shreyas Movva

Batsmen – Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy (captain)

All-Rounders – Harsh Thaker (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell

Bowlers – Derval Green, Sana-ur-Rehman, Oshane Thomas, Shahid Ahmadzai

CAN vs JAM Predicted XIs

Canada: Jeet Mehta, Shreyas Movva, Nitish Kumar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Harsh Thaker, Kanwarpal Tathgur (captain), Rayyan Pathan, Harrobindeep Sekhon (wicketkeeper), Sana-ur-Rehman, Kanwar Mann, Yax Patel

Jamaica: Aldaine Thomas (wicketkeeper), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Rovman Powell (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

Check Dream11 Prediction / Canada Dream11 Team / CAN Dream11 Team / Jamaica Dream11 Team / JAM Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.