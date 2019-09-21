CAN vs QAT Dream11 Team Canada vs QATAR, Match 8, World Cup Challenge League – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CAN vs QAT at Kuala Lumpur:

This is set to be a cracker of a match as both the teams are equally balanced. Both the sides remain unbeaten after two matches each and both the sides would strive to keep it that way. For Canada, Srimantha Wijeyeratne replaced Cecil Pervez in the playing XI and they should probably go with the same winning XI for this match. Qatar is expected to play the same XI against Canada. They are currently at second place in the points table with 4 points from 2 matches. They’re below Canada due to lower net run rate.

My Dream11 Team

Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravinderpal Singh, Rodrigo Thomas (CAPT), Mohammed Rizlan, Nikhil Dutta, Nitish Kumar(VC), Iqbal Hussain, Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Dillon Heyliger, Romesh Eranga

The match starts at 7:30 AM IST.

CAN vs QAT Predicted 11

Qatar: Zaheer Ibrahim, Saqlain Arshad, Qalandar Khan, Kamran Khan, Mohammed Rizlan, Khurram Shahzad, Iqbal Hussain, Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Mohammed Nadeem, Dharmang Patel

Canada: Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nitish Kumar, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Romesh Eranga, Nikhil Dutta

SQUADS:

Qatar: Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry (c), Mohamed Rizlan, Mohamed Awais Malik, Saqlain Arshad, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Khan, Qalandar Khan, Owais Ahmad, Gayan Budhika, Mohamed Nadeem, Dharmang Patel, Musawar Shah, Syed Tameem

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (c); Abraash Khan, Cecil Pervez, Dilon Heyliger, Hamza Tariq, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Nitish Kumar, Ravinderpal Singh, Rodrigo Thomas, Romesh Galkandage Don, Saad Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Srimantha Wijeyeratne

