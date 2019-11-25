Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Canada vs Combined Campuses and Colleges Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips CAN vs CCC Group A Match at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts 6:30 PM IST:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Canada and Combined Campuses and Colleges will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) on November 25.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Shreyas Movva, G Benjamin

Batsmen – Jonathan Drakes (vice-captain), Paul Palmer, Kanwarpal Tathgur

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Nitish Kumar, Rayyan Pathan (captain)

Bowlers – Akeem Jordan, Shahid Ahmadzai, Larry Joseph

CAN vs CCC Predicted XI:

Canada: Rayyan Pathan, Jeet Mehta, Nitish Kumar, Shreyas Movva (wicketkeeper), Harsh Thaker, Kanwarpal Tathgur (captain), Shahid Ahmadzai, Harmandeep Singh, Kanwar Mann, Kaleem Sana, Yax Patel

Combined Campuses and Colleges: G Benjamin (wicketkeeper), Jonathan Drakes, KAM Corbin, Paul Palmer, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Akeem Jordan, Odain McCatty, Jarlarnie Seales, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh

SQUADS:

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (c), Shreyas Movva (vc), Shahid Ahmadzai, Arslan Khan, Nitish Kumar, Kanwar Mann, Jeet Mehta, Yax Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Sana-ur-Rehman, Harobindeep Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nauman Zafar

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh, Abhijai Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Jalarnie Seales, Ojay Shields

