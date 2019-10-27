Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Canada vs Ireland Prediction FIH Men’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 2 CAN vs IRE at Ambleside Rutledge Field: 14 hockey teams are vying to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The teams have been divided into seven pairs based on their team rankings. Each will face other in a two-match series and the one ending with most points after that will qualify. In the event of both teams finishing with same points, the higher-ranked team will progress for the Olympics next year.

Date and Time: 28/10/2019 (2:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ambleside Rutledge Field

My Dream11 Team

David Carter, Stuart Loughrey, Scott Tupper, Gordon Johnston, Conor Harte, Shane O’Donoghue, Gabriel Ho-Garcia, Daragh Walsh, Chris Cargo, Sean Murray, Keegan Pereira

SQUADS

Canada: Scott Tupper (c), Balraj Panesar, Adam Froese, Gordon Johnston, Brenden Bissett, James Wallace, Fin Boothroyd, Matthew Sarmento, John Smythe, James Kirkpatrick, Floris van Son, Bard Logan, Gabriel Ho-Garcia, Oliver Scholfield, Keegan Pereira, Sukhi Panesar, David Carter, Antoni Kindler

Ireland: Jonathan Bell (c), Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Sean Murray, Chris Cargo, Shane O’Donoghue, Michael Robson, David Harte, David Fitzgerald, Lee Cole, Conor Harte, Stuart Loughrey, John Jackson, Eugene Magee, John McKee, Matthew Nelson, Peter Caruth

