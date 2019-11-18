Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Canada vs Jamaica Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group A Match 25 CAN vs JAM:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs Jamaica will take place at 6:00 PM IST on November 18.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Aldaine Thomas

Batsmen – Jermaine Blackwood, Assad Fudadin, Andre McCarthy (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Rovman Powell, Dennis Bulli, Nitish Kumar (captain), Harsh Thaker

Bowlers – Oshane Thomas, Kanwar Mann, Shahid Ahmadzai

CAN vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Canada: Jeet Mehta, Shreyas Movva, Nitish Kumar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Harsh Thaker, Kanwarpal Tathgur (captain), Rayyan Pathan, Harrobindeep Sekhon (wicketkeeper), Sana-ur-Rehman, Kanwar Mann, Yax Patel

Jamaica: Aldaine Thomas (wicketkeeper), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Rovman Powell (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

SQUADS:

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (c), Shreyas Movva (vc), Shahid Ahmadzai, Arslan Khan, Nitish Kumar, Kanwar Mann, Jeet Mehta, Yax Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Sana-ur-Rehman, Harobindeep Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nauman Zafar

Jamaica: Rovman Powell (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkruma Bonner, Dennis Bulli, Assad Fudadin, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Christopher Lamont, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Denis Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas

