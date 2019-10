Dream11 Prediction

Canada vs Jersey Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 11, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B CAN vs JER at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi:

Canada will finally play their tournament opener when they face Jersey. Jersey would be brimming with confidence after their win over Nigeria. Jersey would also know that unlike Nigeria, Canada would be a formidable unit and they cannot be taken for granted. Eyes would be on Rizwaan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, players who have done well recently.

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs Jersey will take place at 11.00 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi

CAN vs JER Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Jake Dunford

Batters – Nick Ferraby, Nick Greenwood, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Rizwaan Cheema

All-Rounders – Ben Stevens (C)

Bowlers – Elliot Stevens, Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon (VC)

My Dream11 Team

Jake Dunford, Nick Ferraby, Nick Greenwood, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Rizwaan Cheema, Ben Stevens (C), Elliot Stevens, Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon (VC)

CAN vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Canada: Abraash Khan/Nicholas Kirton, Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rizwaan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Junaid Siddiqui, Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles.

SQUADS–

Canada: Abraash Khan/Nicholas Kirton, Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rizwaan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Junaid Siddiqui, Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Romesh Eranga, Saad Bin Zafar, Abraash Khan/Nicholas Kirton, Srimantha Wijeratne

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles, Corey Bisson, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Julius Sumerauer.

