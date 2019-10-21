Dream11 Team Prediction

Canada vs Nigeria Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 18, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B CAN vs NIG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 09:00 PM IST:

The 18th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will witness Canada square off with Nigeria. Canada are having a dream 2019 as they finished the Americas-Region Qualifier unbeaten and topped the table during the Men’s CWC Challenge. They began their campaign in the T20 CWC Qualifiers with a big win against Jersey. In their first game on Saturday, Nigerian team conceded 184/4 to Jersey with some mediocre bowling.

TOSS – The toss between Canada and Nigeria will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CAN vs NIG Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Ademola Onikoyi

Batters – Daniel Ajekun (vice-captain), Chimezie Onwizilike, Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Nicholas Kirton

All-Rounders – Leke Oyede, Nitish Kumar

Bowlers – Vincent Adewoye, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Abiodun Abioye

My Dream11 Team

CAN vs NIG Probable Playing XIs

Canada (Probable XI): Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (WK), Abraash Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Jeremy Gordon

Nigeria (Probable XI): Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwizilike, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ademola Onikoyi (captain and wicketkeeper), Daniel Gim, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye

SQUADS:

Canada (From): Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Abraash Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon, Saad Bin Zafar, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga, Srimantha Wijeratne

Nigeria (From): Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Joseph Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, Ademola Onikoyi (captain and wicketkeeper), Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sulaimon Runsewe, Daniel Gim, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Codi Yusuf, Segun Ogundipe, Mohameed Taiwo, Sylvester Okpe

