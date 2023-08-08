Home

Canadian Open: Keys Holds Off Venus Williams In opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Keys responded immediately, breaking Williams for a fourth time in the match before closing out the 1-hour and 52-minute win on her ninth match point of Monday night.

Madison Keys in action (Pic credit: WTA)

Montreal: Madison Keys defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Canadian Open, here.

In the sixth career meeting between the two Americans, Keys secured her fourth win over Williams with a steady performance from the baseline.

Seeded 13th in Montreal, Keys has been in resurgent form since the start of the grass season. She has made the quarterfinals or better in her last three tournaments, including last week at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Keys kept Williams at bay for most of the match, going unbroken until she stepped to the line to serve out the win at 6-2, 5-4. Williams played her best game of the match, digging in to save seven match points before breaking Keys for the first time.

Keys will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 7-6(3), 6-2 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, 2020 US Open finalist Jennifer Brady’s comeback picked up steam after surviving two match points to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(7), 0-6, 7-6(8) in the first round.

The victory marked a full-circle moment for the American, who last faced Ostapenko two years ago in Cincinnati. Brady sustained a knee injury in that match, which would trigger a series of injuries that would keep her off the tour for nearly two years.

Brady will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

