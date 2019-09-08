Bianca Andreescu stunned former US Open singles champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become the first-ever Grand Slam singles champion. The 23-time major champion Serena faced her fourth defeat in finals. The aggressive Bianca became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open. This was Serena’s second consecutive loss in the finals at the Flushing Meadows after she lost to Naomi Osaka last year, denying her a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. It was a straight-set victory for the Canadian.

“It’s so hard to explain in words but I’m just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I’ve worked really, really hard for this moment,” Andreescu said.

“This year has been a dream come true. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.

“It wasn’t easy at all. I tried to prepare my best like I do every match, I tried not to focus on who I’m playing. I’m really proud of how I dealt with everything.”

“Last year wasn’t an easy period in my life with injuries but I persevered and told myself not to give up,” she said.

“I just keep telling myself to keep working hard and keep the momentum. Hopefully, I can keep going.”

Serena after the final: “I was just fighting at that point [at 5-1 down in the second set], trying to stay out there a little bit longer. The fans started cheering so hard and it made me feel better and fight a bit more.

“Bianca played an unbelievable match, I am so proud and happy for you. It was incredible tennis out there. If anyone could win this, outside of Venus, I’m happy it’s Bianca.”

Bianca was not even born when Serena won her first Grand Slam way back in 1999.