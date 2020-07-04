India boxing great Dingko Singh has tested negative for coronavirus on Friday and is now isolating at his home in Imphal after spending over a month in hospital. Dingko, who is already battling liver cancer, was tested positive for the deadly virus late May after returning from Delhi where he went for radiotherapy. Also Read - Already Battling Cancer, India Boxing Legend Dingko Singh Now Tests Positive For Coronavirus

However, he was diagnosed with jaundice and so the radiotherapy session didn’t happen. Unfortunately, by then nationwide lockdown was imposed and he was forced to travel back by road with flights not being operational. Also Read - AIBA Chief Threatens Boxing Federation of India's Recognition Could be Revoked: Report

Having completed the arduous 2,400 km road journey, Dingko’s coronavirus test then returned positive. Also Read - AIBA Alleges Boxing Federation of India Yet to Pay Hosting Fee For 2018 World Championships

“It was a very difficult one month. I can’t thank enough the doctors and nurses, who treated me. I am indebted to them for life,” the 41-year-old told PTI. “I tested positive five times during my stay in hospital. It was very traumatising because I would see people, who came after me, leave before me. But somehow I kept going thanks to the doctors and nurses.”

Dingko, an Asian Games gold medallist, channelised his inner spirit of a fighter and now is looking forward to continue his radiation therapy.

“It was not easy but I told myself ‘ladna hai toh ladna hai‘. I was not prepared to give up, no one should. Now my jaundice has also come under control and I would be all clear to continue my radiation therapy soon,” he said.

“I am very thankful to the Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh, Executive Director R K Sacheti and Secretary General Jay Kowli for constantly checking on me during this time,” he added.

Dingko, who has been awarded with national honours including Arjuna Award and Padma Shri, has been an inspiration to many Indian boxers including the likes of MC Mary Kom.

“I am isolated on the top floor of my house here (Imphal) but I am just so happy to be back home. Everyone is celebrating, people from my village came to give their good wishes. I couldn’t meet them but I am happy they cared,” he said.

“I don’t want to hear about Delhi for some time. I have gone through so much there. I will come for a check up but that will be later. For now, I am just overwhelmed by a feeling of relief,” he added.