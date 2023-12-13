Home

‘Can’t Disappoint Them’ Tabraiz Shamsi Reveals Reason Behind Shoe-Call Celebration After Dismissing Suryakumar Yadav In 2nd T20I

South Africa wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 1 for 18 in 4 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi

New Delhi: The South African left-arm wrist-spinner has opened up about the famous ‘shoe-call’ celebration he did after dismissing India’s stand-in captain during the second T20I match at the Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. Shamsi said that he packed that celebration away, but the kids keep asking me to bring it about, so he cannot disappoint them.

In the first innings, India’s dynamic duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh starred with the bat as they slammed 56 and 68 respectively guiding their team’s total to 180/7. For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee bagged three wickets. Due to rain disturbance, the match was reduced to 15 overs a side and Proteas needed to chase 152 runs to win the 2nd T20I according to the DLS method.

During the chase, South African batters Reeza Hendricks’ knock of 49 and Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten cameo of 14 runs followed by Gerald Coetzee’s three-wicket haul powered South Africa to a five-wicket victory over India via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the second T20I of three-game series at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

During the match, the South African left-arm wrist-spinner caught all the attention as Shasmi did his trademark ‘shoe-call’ celebration after he dismissed Indian stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav on 56 runs.

In the latest post on the social media handle ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Shamsi revealed that it’s just a fun celebration which a lot of kids enjoy and means no disrespect towards the batter and he has mentioned that countless times before.

“It’s just a fun celebration which a lot of kids enjoy and means no disrespect towards the batter… I’ve mentioned that countless times before,” Shamsi said.

All you guys hurling abuse are just giving other genuine cricket loving fans from your country a bad name.. cheers ✌️ pic.twitter.com/n5bP99KYyL

— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) December 13, 2023

“All you guys hurling abuse are just giving other genuine cricket-loving fans from your country a bad name.. cheers,” he said.

Brief score: India 180/7 in 19.3 (Rinku Singh 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Gerald Coetzee 3-32) vs South Africa 154/5 in 13.5 (Reeza Hendricks 49, Aiden Markram 30).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.