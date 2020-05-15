Regarded as one of the best Test matches in the history of the game, former English allrounder Andrew Flintoff recalled an incident involving Australian skipper Ricky Ponting during the 2005 Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Also Read - On This Day: With Squash-Ball Trick, Adam Gilchrist Fires Australia to World Cup Hat-trick

Flintoff, who came good in that Test with the bat and the ball revealed how Ponting got under his skin while he was batting in the second innings.

"I can never forget Ricky Ponting in the second innings sledging me," Flintoff told Sky Sports Cricket Podcast as per Wisden.

“I was stood there with Kevin Pietersen, he looks and he makes a joke to his team going ‘Here we go boys, look at the two superstars! They’re going to be happy with these two, aren’t they’. And it’s like ”Jog on, Rick! Jog on.”

Recently, former Australia spinner Shane Warne also jogged down memory lane as he hit out at Ponting’s decision to bowl first in this particular Test.

“Punter’s (Ponting) decision to bowl first was just the worst decision ever, by any captain. So take a back seat, Nas (Nasser Hussain), Punter has got your back,” Warne was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

Also, Stuart McGill blamed then-coach John Buchanan for the loss.

Michael Vaughan led the English side to a 2-1 win over Ponting’s Australia in 2005.