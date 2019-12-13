Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 CM-W vs AH-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Lincoln: In match no. 3 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury Magicians will take on Auckland Hearts at the Lincoln No 3 ground on Friday. The Super Smash, currently named Dream11 Super Smash for sponsorship purposes, is a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in New Zealand.

This will be the third match of the day and the second outing within six hours for Canterbury Magicians. The Canterbury Magicians will face Central Hinds in the morning game of the Women’s Super Smash at the same venue. They are led Frankie Mackay who was the star in the previous season. She will be carrying the team’s chances yet again. The Magicians finished as the runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament after losing a close final to Wellington Blaze.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts took the third spot in the points table with 25 points against their name. Out of 10 matches they played last season, Auckland Hearts won five encounters, lost three while two games were abandoned due to natural causes.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3 Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batsmen- L Down, K Perkins, K Nation, N Cox

All-rounder- A Peterson (vc), F Mackay (C), K Ebrahim

Bowlers- B Armstrong, H Huddleston, L Tahuhu

CM-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Allie M Cochrane, Emma Kench, Laura Hughes, Kate Ebrahim, Nat Cox, M Banks and J Dean.

Auckland Hearts: Anna Peterson (C), Roz McNeill, B Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, Arlene Kelly, K Perkins, Regina Lilii, F Jones.

CM-W vs AH-W SQUADS

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

